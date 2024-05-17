Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 3,524 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.