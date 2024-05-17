Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 3,822 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 37.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. 54,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

