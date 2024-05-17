Inceptionr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

