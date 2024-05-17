Inceptionr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 140,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

