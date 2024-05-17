Inceptionr LLC Sells 782 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1,417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 982,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

