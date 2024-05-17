Inceptionr LLC Sells 857 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.07. 72,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,430. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

