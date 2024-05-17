Inceptionr LLC Sells 9,853 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 101,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.