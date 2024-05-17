Inceptionr LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 190,901 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 357,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

