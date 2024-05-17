Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Aptiv by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

APTV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. 442,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,326. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

