Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 558,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 940,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

