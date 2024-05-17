Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NiSource by 82.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 990,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,023. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

