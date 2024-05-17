Inceptionr LLC Trims Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 49.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

