Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.50.

Inotiv Stock Down 9.3 %

NOTV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 695,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,614. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $58,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

