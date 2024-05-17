Insider Buying: Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Purchases £2,406,479.40 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Henry Beckwith acquired 5,347,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £2,406,479.40 ($3,022,455.92).
Argentex Group Trading Down 2.2 %
AGFX opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.09. Argentex Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 32.33 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.25 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 446.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.
About Argentex Group
