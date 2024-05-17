Insider Buying: Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Purchases £2,406,479.40 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Henry Beckwith acquired 5,347,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £2,406,479.40 ($3,022,455.92).

Argentex Group Trading Down 2.2 %

AGFX opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.09. Argentex Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 32.33 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.25 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 446.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.

Get Argentex Group alerts:

About Argentex Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.