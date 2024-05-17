Insider Buying: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,265 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,265 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,883,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,638,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,199 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,121.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $133,463.33.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VPV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 68,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,294. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 790,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $501,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

