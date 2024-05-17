Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,850. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 22.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

View Our Latest Report on Cohu

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.