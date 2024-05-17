Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $85.14. 116,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Crown by 89.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 298,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $29,981,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown



Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

