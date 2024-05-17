Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 20,832 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52.

Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDR. Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,345,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,419,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

