Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Chairman Sells 139,065 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $39.87 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

