Insider Selling: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) CEO Sells 197,500 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LNKB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 244,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

