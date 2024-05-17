Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

MRVL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. 2,406,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,279,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

