Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells 9,149 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

