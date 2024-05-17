Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Insmed by 47.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after buying an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $43,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $45,029,000.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.