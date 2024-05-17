Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

INSM traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 868,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,237. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

