Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday.

NSP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

