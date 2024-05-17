Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.58.

INTC opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

