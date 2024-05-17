Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.48

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 220836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $9,155,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.