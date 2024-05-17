Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.00.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.52. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.31. The stock has a market cap of C$950.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

