Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $13,068,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Shares of EQAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,825. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $608.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

