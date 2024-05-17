Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 million, a PE ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.63. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

