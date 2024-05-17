ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 9.0% in April

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
ioneer Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of IONR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 9,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,710. ioneer has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.
About ioneer
