Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 9,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 889,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

