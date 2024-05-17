iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.65 and last traded at $95.00. 78,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 421,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,111,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after buying an additional 293,710 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.