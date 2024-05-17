iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 4,767,460 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

