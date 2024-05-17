iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 179,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.87. 15,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

