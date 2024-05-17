Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 153,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,356. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

