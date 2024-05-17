IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Major Shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. Buys 178,330 Shares of Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 178,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $493,974.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,002,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Investments, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 928,114 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $2,969,964.80.

On Thursday, May 9th, Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 38,021 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $116,344.26.

On Friday, May 3rd, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 1,427 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,281.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 20,059 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $57,569.33.

On Friday, April 26th, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 61,598 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $171,242.44.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 28,258 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $70,079.84.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 6,620 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 3.9 %

IZEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,747. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.74% of IZEA Worldwide worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

