Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,557,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

