Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.75. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

