Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.73. The firm has a market cap of $340.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

