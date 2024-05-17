Jag Capital Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $889.92. 224,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,139. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $873.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.59.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.