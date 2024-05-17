Jag Capital Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $770.05. 1,014,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,810. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

