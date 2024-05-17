Jag Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 175,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $265.80. 3,170,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $265.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,535 shares of company stock worth $41,137,156. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

