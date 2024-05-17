Jag Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 984.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total transaction of $6,241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,620,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,803,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total transaction of $6,241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,620,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,803,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,018 shares of company stock valued at $104,307,499 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.11. 1,117,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,820. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.10 and a 200 day moving average of $256.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.