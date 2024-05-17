Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 1,234,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

