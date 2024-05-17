Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.55. The stock had a trading volume of 390,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,392. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.