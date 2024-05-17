Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 3.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FICO stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,407.30. The company had a trading volume of 187,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,683. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $745.45 and a 52 week high of $1,415.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,185.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,941,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

