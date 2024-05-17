Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in APi Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,496 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE APG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

