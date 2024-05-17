Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 4,119 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom stock traded down $18.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,393.76. 1,323,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,309.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,178.28. The firm has a market cap of $645.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $656.00 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

