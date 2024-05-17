Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 8,471 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Alphabet by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,956,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

